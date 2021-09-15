SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.85 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,347. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

