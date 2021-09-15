SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up about 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

