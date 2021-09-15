SFE Investment Counsel Sells 4,250 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.67. 92,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $132.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

