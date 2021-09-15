SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 259.5% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SharpLink Gaming stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.83. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $17.88.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

