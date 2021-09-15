SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 259.5% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SharpLink Gaming stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.83. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $17.88.
About SharpLink Gaming
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.