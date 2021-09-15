Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 220.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

