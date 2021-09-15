Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

SCVL opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

