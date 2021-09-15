Short Interest in Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Declines By 66.7%

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

CSQPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cervus Equipment Corp. engages i the provision of equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Transportation, Industrial, and Corporate. The Agriculture segment operates through John Deere agricultural equipment.

