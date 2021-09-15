Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Decreases By 73.7%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 596,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,999. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCV. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

