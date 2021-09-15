Short Interest in CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Grows By 323.8%

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 323.8% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBRI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. CMTSU Liquidation has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services.

