Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Decreases By 70.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,081,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

