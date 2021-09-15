Short Interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Increases By 950.0%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVCR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.78. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.27 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

