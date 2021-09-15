Short Interest in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Drops By 80.0%

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESOA remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07).

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

