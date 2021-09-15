Short Interest in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Drops By 80.0%

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESOA remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07).

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

