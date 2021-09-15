Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Expands By 658.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 658.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of FTC stock opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $119.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

