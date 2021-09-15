Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 4,210.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, an increase of 4,210.3% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,754,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 204,222 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.