Short Interest in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Declines By 73.2%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:IBER traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 76,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

