Short Interest in Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) Expands By 41,700.0%

Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 41,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGNE stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Igene Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Igene Biotechnology Company Profile

IGENE Biotechnology, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of specialty ingredients for human and animal nutrition. It offers feed ingredients and nutraceutical products that includes astaxanthin. The company was founded by Robert Austin Milch and William T. Hall on October 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

