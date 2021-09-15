Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Increases By 333.8%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 333.8% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KMERF opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

