Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Rises By 488.3%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 488.3% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RRSSF opened at 0.62 on Wednesday. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.51.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

