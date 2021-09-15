Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Expands By 12,333.3%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 12,333.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 746.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

