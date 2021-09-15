Short Interest in Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Drops By 76.8%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SRMLF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

