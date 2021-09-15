Short Interest in Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Rises By 800.0%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SNNY stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Sunnyside Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

About Sunnyside Bancorp

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

