Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Rises By 820.0%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.42%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

