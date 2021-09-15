Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Declines By 80.9%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 620,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNOF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VRNOF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,404. Verano has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

