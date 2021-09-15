Short Interest in Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Drops By 75.0%

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Xenonics stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Xenonics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Xenonics
