Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 455.6% in August

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GCTAY opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
