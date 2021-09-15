Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.73. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 1,048 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SIFY shares. TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
