Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.73. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 1,048 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIFY shares. TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

