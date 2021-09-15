SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 112,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.