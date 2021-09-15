SigFig Wealth Management LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,996,000 after buying an additional 863,251 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 70,250 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,969 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,697. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

