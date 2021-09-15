SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 64,294 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. 5,666,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15.

