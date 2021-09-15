Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.79

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

SBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

