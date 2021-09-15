Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) versus Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Financial Analysis

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 56.94 -$7.03 million N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 80.19 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -5.29

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sintx Technologies and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.21%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.70%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47% Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37%

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

