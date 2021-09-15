SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.66. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.