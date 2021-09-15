SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.66. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.