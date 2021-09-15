Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.33

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.33 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 131.33 ($1.72), with a volume of 4125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.08.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34). Also, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

