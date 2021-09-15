Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,806 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 108,518 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

