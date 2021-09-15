Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.38 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Shares of CCI opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.16.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

