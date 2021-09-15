Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $15.13 Million in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 830,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Realogy by 316.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
About Realogy
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).
Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.