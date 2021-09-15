Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $15.13 Million in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 830,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Realogy by 316.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

