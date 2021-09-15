Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,375 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,135,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

