SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) versus DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Head to Head Comparison

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SkillSoft and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00

SkillSoft presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.51, indicating a potential upside of 28.56%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than SkillSoft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of SkillSoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkillSoft and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.75 -$11.30 million ($0.13) -27.00

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Risk and Volatility

SkillSoft has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -17.92% -26.13% -14.82%

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats SkillSoft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

