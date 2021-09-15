SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.53. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 1,362 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $7,294,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $7,966,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $415,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

