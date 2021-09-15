Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $559,222.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,200 shares of company stock worth $27,372,277 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

