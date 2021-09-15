Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.8% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 198,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. 237,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,096. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

