Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 212 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $342.45. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.56 and a 200 day moving average of $319.65. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.34 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

