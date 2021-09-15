Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 562 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,704,000 after buying an additional 204,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.56. 1,478,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,216,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

