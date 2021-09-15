Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

