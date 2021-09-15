Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 2,100 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 59.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in LKQ by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.