Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $81.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30.

