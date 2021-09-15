Smith Moore & CO. Has $964,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Spire were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Spire by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

