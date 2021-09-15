Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.19% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

