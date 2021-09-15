Smith Moore & CO. Sells 424 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

