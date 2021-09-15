Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,722,304 shares of company stock valued at $346,596,481 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after buying an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

